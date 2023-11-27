Wilders ally overseeing first stage of Dutch coalition-building quits over fraud allegation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A party ally of far-right Dutch election winner Geert Wilders has quit his role in the building of a new governing coalition over a fraud allegation. The decision Monday throws the process of building a new government into turmoil before it had begun. Gom van Strien, a senator for Wilders’ Party for Freedom, was appointed last week as a “scout” to discuss possible coalitions. He was set to meet Wilders and other party leaders on Monday, but those meetings were canceled. Van Strien has denied wrongdoing after Dutch media reported that he was embroiled in a fraud case.

