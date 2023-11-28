Family of Los Angeles deputy killed in ambush shooting plans to sue county over forced overtime

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parents of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot while sitting in his patrol car plan to file a lawsuit accusing the sheriff’s department and county leaders of putting officers at risk by making them work excessive overtime. Investigators said Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed Sept. 16 while waiting for a traffic light to change in Palmdale. Prosecutors have charged Cataneo Salazar with murder. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. An attorney for the deputy’s parents on Monday filed a precursor to a wrongful death lawsuit. It alleges that Clinkunbroomer was forced to work more than 100 hours of overtime a month, endangering him and the public.

