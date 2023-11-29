Biden targeting GOP’s Boebert in fresh political attack on Republicans

DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden will try to turn Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado into the embodiment of Republican opposition to his agenda as he visits her congressional district. Biden plans on Wednesday to tout aspects of his domestic agenda that Boebert and her fellow Republicans have opposed. He’ll be visiting Pueblo to tour CS Wind, the world’s largest facility for wind tower manufacturing. The company is expanding with the help of federal tax benefits. Boebert opposed the Inflation Reduction Act and called for its repeal. Democrats are eager for Biden to score political points against Republicans as he struggles with low approval ratings ahead of a likely 2024 rematch against former President Donald Trump.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

