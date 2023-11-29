Five journalists were shot in one day in Mexico, officials confirm

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico have confirmed that a reporter has been shot and wounded in the city of Apatzingan, in western Michoacan state. The newspaper ABC of Michoacan says its reporter, Maynor Ramón Ramírez, was wounded along with a companion on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, four news photographers were shot in the neighboring state of Guerrero. Those four were shot near a military barracks after they returned from a crime scene. They had been covering one of the many homicides that occur on a near-daily basis in the violence-wracked city of Chilpancingo. The shooting of five media workers in one day represents one of the largest mass attacks on reporters in Mexico in a decade.

