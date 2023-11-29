It’s a big shopping day at Fred Meyer for Les Schwab Tire Center’s 2nd annual Toy Drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shopping carts full of toys were lined up at Bend's Fred Meyer Wednesday for NewsChannel 21 and Les Schwab Tire Centers' second annual Toy Drive to help families in need this holiday season.

Last year, thousands of toys were donated to 14 local nonprofits across Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, and it's looking good for a big repeat, thanks to the community!

From November 1 through December 13, you can donate new, unwrapped toys or make a donation for kids in need at any of the eight Les Schwab Tire Center locations across Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Sisters, Madras, and Prineville. You can also drop off toys at Summers Flooring & Design or at Deschutes Roofing & Insulation in Bend.

Jillian Fortner spoke to some of the Les Schwab employees participating in the big Fred Meyer shopping day. Her report will be at Five on NewsChannel 21.