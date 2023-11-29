Officer and suspect killed in a shootout after a traffic stop in southwest Colorado

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer and a suspect were killed in a shootout following a traffic stop in southwest Colorado. Police say the officer was shot Wednesday after pulling over a vehicle shortly before noon in the rural town of Cortez in the Four Corners region. The suspects fled in their vehicle. Shots were exchanged with police a short time later. One of the suspects was shot and died at the scene. Another was taken into custody. The injured police officer died at a nearby hospital. No other information has been released, including the officer’s name.

