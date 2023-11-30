Former Wisconsin GOP Attorney General Brad Schimel is running for the state Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court against incumbent Justice Ann Walsh Bradley in 2025. In his campaign launch Thursday, Schimel cast the race as a chance for conservatives to win back a majority and serve as a check on liberals. Bradley is part of a 4-3 liberal majority that took over control of the court in August. She has said she will run for a fourth 10-year term. Schimel is a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge. He’s the first candidate to announce plans to challenge Bradley in the April 2025 election, but other conservatives are considering getting in the race.

