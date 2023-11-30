Hurricane season that saw storms from California to Nova Scotia ends Thursday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A busy Atlantic hurricane season is now coming to a close. This year, the National Hurricane Center in Miami issue the first-ever tropical storm warning for the coast of California, and hurricane warnings extended as far north as Nova Scotia. There were 20 named storms with seven hurricanes, three of which became major hurricanes in the Atlantic basin. The 20 named storms in the Atlantic is the fourth-highest total since 1950. There were also multiple hurricane landfalls across Mexico, including Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm which devastated Acapulco and killed dozens. The season officially ends Thursday night. National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan says 2023 shows the storms can affect “just about everywhere.”

By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press

