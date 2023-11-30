Las Vegas man accused of threats against Jewish US senator and her family is indicted

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Las Vegas man on charges of making antisemitic threats against U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and her family, along with the family of another U.S. senator. The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada announced the indictment Wednesday. Its statement did not name the Nevada Democrat or her family specifically, but the senator’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the lawmaker in question. Rosen is Jewish and has maintained a vocal pro-Israel stance. The identity of the other senator whose family was allegedly threatened wasn’t immediately clear.

