Live updates | Live updates | Eight Israeli hostages are released during extended truce

The Israeli military says a total of eight Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The army said the Red Cross transferred six hostages to Egypt late Thursday, and they were brought to Israel to be reunited with their families. Two additional hostages were turned over earlier in the day. Israel is set to free 30 more Palestinian prisoners. This marks the seventh straight night of hostage releases under a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. But any further renewal of the truce could prove more daunting. Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining hostages.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.