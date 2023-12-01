Russia’s Lavrov insists goals in Ukraine are unchanged as he faces criticism at security talks

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says his government is not prepared to “review its goals” in Ukraine in a blunt and confrontational message to Western leaders on a rare trip to a NATO member state. Lavrov spoke on Friday. The participants at a two-day meetings of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, held in North Macedonia, accused Moscow of undermining the work of the organization and heaped criticism on Russia over the war in Ukraine. North Macedonia, which joined NATO in 2020, waived a flight ban on Russian officials so that Lavrov could attend the OSCE meetings.

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

