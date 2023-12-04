California faculty at largest US university system launch strike for better pay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California State University faculty are launching four days of strikes across campuses for better pay and benefits. The strike is being held by the California Faculty Association. The union represents roughly 29,000 professors, librarians, coaches and other workers. The group is fighting for a 12% salary increase. They say they would also want to see a boost in parental leave from six weeks to a full semester. The university chancellor’s office says the pay increase they are seeking is not feasible. The strike comes as other California State University workers are fighting for better pay and bargaining rights.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

