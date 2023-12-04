Four Republicans will be on stage for the fourth presidential debate. Here’s who’s in and who’s out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Four candidates have qualified for the fourth Republican presidential debate. The Republican National Committee says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have met the qualifications for Wednesday’s debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Former President Donald Trump is the front-runner but has skipped all the primary debates, saying he doesn’t want to give further attention to his trailing rivals. He’ll be holding a fundraiser in Florida instead of joining his rivals onstage Wednesday.

