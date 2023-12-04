Heavy snowfall drops tree branches onto power lines, causing outages in New England

A storm is dropping a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England, with some locations recording more than a half-foot of snow to start the week. More than 25,000 homes and businesses in Maine and more than 11,000 in Vermont were without electricity at the peak Monday as trees and branches laden with heavy, wet snow fell on power lines. In Irasburg, Vermont, a propane truck slid off a bridge and caught fire, causing evacuations. The driver was unhurt. Emergency workers created a 1-mile perimeter around the site in the event of an explosion. Firefighters were letting the blaze burn itself out.

