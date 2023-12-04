‘Potential explosive device,’ drugs found in car

Click here for updates on this story

ELKTON, Kentucky (WSMV) — On Sunday around 6:40 a.m. the Elkton Police Department responded to the Royal Arms Apartments.

Police were told a woman left in a car belonging to the person who called 911.

Officers pulled the car over in the apartment parking lot.

Police found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and other drug paraphernalia inside the car.

While searching the car, police found what they called a “potential explosive device” in the center console.

“Out of policy and precaution, Ft. Campbell’s 52nd Explosive Ordinance Group (EOD) was contacted and arrived later to assist with its disposal,” the Elkton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the explosive device was found to be inert and the area was deemed safe to reopen.

Police arrested 42-year-old Monica Morgan and charged her with trafficking in controlled substances and possession of controlled substances.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

