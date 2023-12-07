South Korea Olympic committee pushes athletes to attend navy boot camp, triggering rebukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic committee is pushing to send hundreds of athletes to a navy training center to enhance their mental toughness ahead of the Paris Olympics. The move has prompted criticism that it’s outdated and regressive. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee says it recently sent letters to domestic associations requesting them to send athletes to the Korea Marine Corps camp in Pohang for three days of training this month. About 400 athletes including women are expected at the boot camp. Committee officials reportedly decided on the camp following the Asian Games in October when South Korea finished third in the gold medal count to China and Japan. Sports associations have sent athletes to the marine camp previously but its the first time the Olympic committee has recommended it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.