Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being stopped for speeding on a Minneapolis interstate highway. Phillips is 44. He was driving a Tesla when he was stopped around 9:45 p.m. Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says he showed “signs of impairment,” and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.10%. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%. Phillips was booked on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Jail records show that he posted $300 bond. A court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21. The team says Phillips was allowed to travel with the team to Las Vegas after consultation with the NFL. The Raiders host the Vikings Sunday.

