A Jordanian soldier is killed in a clash with drug smugglers along the border with Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordanian troops have clashed with dozens of drug smugglers along the country’s northern border with Syria, leaving several dead including one soldier while another was wounded. The Jordanian Armed Forces said Tuesday the smugglers were trying to bring into Jordan “large amounts of drugs” while taking advantage of fog and low visibility. It said some of them were killed and the others fled. Smugglers have used Jordan over the past years to send highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states. Jordanian authorities have aborted attempts over the past months, including some in which smugglers used drones to fly the drugs over the border.

