Death of Adam Johnson sparks renewed interest in guard mandates for youth hockey

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — The death of hockey player Adam Johnson from a skate blade cut to his throat has renewed debate over whether there needs to be uniform standards and mandates for neck guards and other safety equipment in youth hockey. USA Hockey currently recommends guards, but does not mandate them. Dr. Michael Stuart, the organization’s chief medical officer, has been pushing for a mandate and believes one is coming. He also says USA Hockey is working with the Hockey Equipment Certification Council to adopt new standards for neck guards, cut-resistant socks, wrist guards and protective equipment.

