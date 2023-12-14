Rocket Lab launches a Japanese satellite from the space company’s complex in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — California-based Rocket Lab has launched a Japanese satellite from the space company’s complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The mission was initially scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed due to forecast strong winds until Friday. The Electron rocket is to carry a TSUKUYOMI-I satellite into orbit on behalf of Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc. The synthetic-aperture radar satellite will collect images of the Earth. The mission is Rocket Lab’s 10th for 2023, exceeding its annual record of nine set last year. It is the 42nd Electron launch from Mahia or from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Wallops Island, Virginia, since 2017.

