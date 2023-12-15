Denmark widens terror investigation that coincides with arrests of alleged Hamas members in Germany

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A prosecutor in Denmark says authorities are holding two people in custody and four others are the target of a terrorism investigation. The case coincides with one arrest in the Netherlands and several in Germany of alleged Hamas members. Denmark hasn’t said there is a Hamas link. But authorities in Germany said that three people arrested there are suspected of preparing for attacks Jewish institutions in Europe. Danish authorities say that one person was arrested in the Netherlands. But it wasn’t clear if there were any ties to the Hamas investigation in Germany. The prosecutor said Friday that the two suspects being held in Denmark were ordered to remain in pretrial detention until Jan. 9. The whereabouts of the other four weren’t immediately known.

