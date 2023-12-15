EU releasing 5 billion euros to Poland by year’s end as new government works to restore rule of law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Polish prime minister and a top EU leader say that the European Union will by year’s end transfer to Poland the first 5 billion euros in funding that was frozen over democratic backsliding under the previous government in Warsaw. The 5 billion euros is part of a larger bloc of money that was held up due to laws passed by the previous national conservative government in Warsaw that eroded the independence of judges. The EU deemed them a violation of the democratic separation of powers. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the 5 billion was arriving symbolically in time for Christmas and said the money would go to improving energy security.

