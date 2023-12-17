Skip to Content
As Christmas nears, markets in Central Oregon will help with your holiday shopping

Published 9:48 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In case you haven't finished your Christmas shopping years, there are still plenty of opportunities to "shop local."

Two examples: At the Juniper Preserve in Bend, there will be a Winter Market for you to check out different crafts and creations. The event takes place in the Chanterelle Room at the resort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There's also the Three Sisters Lions Club's 10th annual Holiday Faire wrapping up Sunday in Sisters. It's the Three Sisters Lions Club 12th Annual Holiday Faire. That event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kelsey McGee will be visiting Juniper Preserve's market Sunday to learn what kinds of gifts people are gravitating toward this holiday season. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

