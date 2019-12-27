4 rescued from sinking fishing boat in Coos Bay

Accidents and Crashes

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) -- A Coast Guard crew rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel that sank in Coos Bay.

The World reports the 40-foot Darean Rose capsized Thursday and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina with four people aboard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria.

The four people rescued were treated for minor injuries.

Coast Guard personnel responded to the potential for environmental pollution by deploying hard boom and absorbent pads.