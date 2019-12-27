Skip to Content
4 rescued from sinking fishing boat in Coos Bay

The 40-foot commercial fishing boatDarean Rose ran aground, capsized and sank shortly after leaving fuel pier at Charleston Marina Thursday afternoon; Coast Guard rescued 4 aboard

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) -- A Coast Guard crew rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel that sank in Coos Bay.

The World reports the 40-foot Darean Rose capsized Thursday and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina with four people aboard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria.

The four people rescued were treated for minor injuries.

Coast Guard personnel responded to the potential for environmental pollution by deploying hard boom and absorbent pads. 

The Associated Press

