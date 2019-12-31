Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
New
Published 3:47 pm

Vehicle-motorcycle crash shuts Hwy. 97 at O’Neil Junction

Life Flight helicopter called to scene

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An injury vehicle-vs.-motorcycle crash prompted closure Tuesday afternoon of U.S. Highway 97 at the O'Neil Highway junction north of Redmond, authorities said.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies, Oregon State Police, Redmond fire and police and ODOT responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. at milepost 118, three miles south of Terrebonne.

The crash reportedly occurred in the northbound lanes, but troopers were closing the highway in both directions so a Life Flight helicopter could land and take an injured party to the hospital.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible. Check our ODOT TripCheck page for updates.

