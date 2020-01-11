Coast Guard searches for child swept away by strong waves on Oregon coast

Accidents and Crashes

Man, other child rescued but not responsive at scene;

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Coast Guard was called out Saturday afternoon to search for a child swept away by strong waves on the Oregon coast.

KPTV reported crews responded to the Arch Cape area of Clatsop County, between Cannon Beach and Manzanita.

The Coast Guard said a man and two children were swept out into the rough water. The man and one of the children were rescued, while the Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to assist in the search for the second child.

A Coast Gaurd spokesman said the man and girl recovered from the water were not responsive at the scene and were taken to the hospital. Additional details were not available.

Advisories were in place on the coast Saturday due to expected rough waters, combined with unusually high tide, known as "king tide."