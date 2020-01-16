Woman dies in NE Oregon snowmobile crash

Accidents and Crashes

WESTON, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say a woman died in a snowmobile crash in northeastern Oregon while trying to traverse winter weather conditions to her home near Weston.

The East Oregonian reports 58-year-old JoLynn Lieuallen was found dead shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Family members say Lieuallen had parked at her mother's house and was snowmobiling to her home because of poor road conditions, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.

A worried family member went to look for her and discovered the crash.

The sheriff's office says deputies and East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue got to the crash with help from snowmobile operators and a snow cat.