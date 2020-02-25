Person dies after fall on Mount Hood

Accidents and Crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A person who was found Tuesday afternoon after falling on Mount Hood has died, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

A Portland Mountain Rescue climber called the sheriff's office at 12:12 p.m. after finding the person at Illumination Saddle, at 9,400 feet elevation on the mountain,

The person who fell was wearing ski boots, according to the PMR climber, KGW reports.

After initially launching a rescue mission, the sheriff's office said the mission is now focused on recovery.

The sheriff's office said PMR volunteers are with the deceased person. Search crews are waiting on a Sno-Cat to take more people from PMR up the mountain.