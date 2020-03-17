Portland driver arrested after striking, killing pedestrian

Accidents and Crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken driver was arrested after striking and killing a pedestrian in Portland early Tuesday.

KOIN reports the driver struck the pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver called police to report the incident himself.

Once officers arrived, they found the victim laying in the middle of the road, deceased. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

The 30-year-old, identified as Ivan Cam, was arrested and booked on charges including DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and second-degree manslaughter.