Bend driver injured, cited in fiery Highway 97 DUII crash south of Redmond

Toppled power pole landed on arm; nearly 50 lose power

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman faces drunken and reckless driving charges after her SUV left Highway 97 south of Redmond Saturday morning and rolled, throwing her to the ground, also catching fire and striking a power pole that fell and landed on her arm, Oregon State Police said.

Kristin Black, 21, was driving a Chevy Blazer heading south on the highway near milepost 127 shortly before 7:30 a.m. when she lost control of the SUV, which crossed the highway, grazed the passenger side of a northbound Toyota Scion, continued off the northbound side of the highway, overturned and hit a power pole, troopers said.

Black, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Blazer and was struck in the arm when the power pole fell to the ground, troopers said. The SUV caught fire and was destroyed.

Redmond and Bend fire units responded to the crash, and the first Redmond units to arrive found OSP troopers and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies working to put out the fire and render first aid to the driver, Redmond Fire & Rescue Captain Ken Brown said.

Live power lines on the ground hampered initial firefighting efforts, until Pacific Power disconnected the power, Brown said. Nearly 50 utility customers lost power for a few hours, until crews replaced the pole.

Black was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers said she was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was cited for DUII and reckless driving.

ODOT also assisted at the crash scene, and the totaled Blazer was towed from the scene by Trac Towing.