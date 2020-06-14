Fatal 2-vehicle crash reported on Hwy. 20 at Powell Butte Highway

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle, reportedly rear-end crash resulted in a fatality on U.C. Highway 20 east of Bend Sunday afternoon, Oregon State Police confirmed.

The crash was reported around 2:40 p.m. at the Highway 20 intersection with Powell Butte Highway, near milepost 5. A second person was reported injured, but no other details were immediately available.

OSP, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Bend police and ODOT were called to the scene of the crash. County 911 dispatchers urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The highway’s westbound lane was reopened by late afternoon, according to ODOT TripCheck.