Injured Wickiup dirt bike rider rescued by ground, water and air

Accidents and Crashes

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A dirt bike rider from Newberg suffered a serious leg injury in a crash near Wickiup Reservoir on Sunday, prompting a rescue in challenging terrain that included several agencies, a boat trip across the reservoir and an air ambulance flight to the hospital.

Deputies were dispatched around 10 a.m. to the reported crash, Deschutes County sheriff's Lt. Ty Rupert said. Initial information was the rider of a Honda dirt bike had a possible broken femur on his right leg.

Deputies learned the rider, Caleb Krause, 28, had been on a Honda dirt bike when he apparently lost control and it flipped over backwards in a wooded area on the Deschutes River arm of the reservoir, across from Gull Point Campground, Rupert said.

Medics with the La Pine Rural Fire District were dispatched but could not reach Krause due to the terrain, the lieutenant said. An Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife trooper brought medics to the crash scene to treat the rider.

A sheriff’s Marine Patrol boat also responded to assist and brought the injured rider to the Gull Point boat ramp and a waiting La Pine Fire medic.

Due to the nature of the injury and distances involved, a Life Flight helicopter was called in. A landing zone was set up at the North Wickiup boat ramp, Rupert said, and Krause was flown to St. Charles Bend, where a hospital representative said he was in fair condition Sunday evening.

The rider was not wearing a helmet, Rupert said, adding that alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.