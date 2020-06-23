Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
Published 10:11 am

Gravel truck flips, spills load on Highway 97 north of Bend

overturned gravel trailer Hwy 97 DCSO 623-1
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Gravel truck trailer overturned on Hwy. 97 north of Bend Tuesday morning
overturned travel trailer sweeper William Miller 623
William Miller
Street sweeper helped clear Hwy. 97 lane Tuesday morning after truck trailer flipped, spilled load of gravel
overturned gravel trailer Hwy 97 MIke Allen 623
Mike Allen/KTVZ
Blowers were one way gravel from overturned truck trailer was cleared from lanes of Hwy. 97

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A gravel truck's trailer overturned and spilled its load on Highway 97 north of Bend Tuesday morning, making for a big cleanup and slowing traffic in the area.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said the accident occurred around 9 a.m. in a northbound lane near 61st Street, spilling gravel on the highway. No injuries were reported.

A street sweeper was brought in to clear off the gravel others used blowers to assist in moving the gravel to the highway shoulder.

Sheriff's deputies and ODOT's TripCheck advised motorists to use caution in the area, watch for gravel and debris and to expect delays until it's cleared.

KTVZ news sources

Comments

1 Comment

  1. “A gravel truck’s trailer overturned” … Lots of photo’s but…

    Who’s truck ? Pretty flat stretch of road to just “overturn yer load” !

    Soooo… lemme guess… no further details ? Just some guy- some truck- and oopsie doo !

