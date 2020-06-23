Gravel truck flips, spills load on Highway 97 north of Bend

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A gravel truck's trailer overturned and spilled its load on Highway 97 north of Bend Tuesday morning, making for a big cleanup and slowing traffic in the area.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said the accident occurred around 9 a.m. in a northbound lane near 61st Street, spilling gravel on the highway. No injuries were reported.

A street sweeper was brought in to clear off the gravel others used blowers to assist in moving the gravel to the highway shoulder.

Sheriff's deputies and ODOT's TripCheck advised motorists to use caution in the area, watch for gravel and debris and to expect delays until it's cleared.