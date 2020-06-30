Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Powered glider crashes after takeoff at Bend Airport, killing pilot

Jeff Durr
Black smoke rises Tuesday afternoon from the scene of a fatal powered glider crash at Bend Airport.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A powered glider crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff from the Bend Airport Tuesday afternoon, killing the pilot, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Witnesses said the glider had just left the runway shortly before 1:30 p.m. when the pilot apparently encountered engine problems.

The powered glider rose to about 100 feet but stalled, banked sharply and crashed nose-first into the ground, catching fire seconds later, the witnesses said.

Bend Fire & Rescue, sheriff's deputies and Bend police rushed to the airport as thick, black smoke rose over the crash scene.

Fire crews had the resulting fire knocked down in about 10 minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which occurred near the airport's helipad, FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

NewsChannel 21 has a crew on the scene and we'll have more details as they are made available, as well as on Fox @ 4.

