Teen seriously injured in Alfalfa ATV crash

Was driving side-by-side UTV; two passengers uninjured

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 14-year-old boy operating a side-by-side ATV was seriously injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in the Alfalfa area east of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to assist Bend Fire medics following the crash of the Yamaha Rhino, a popular UTV (utility terrain vehicle) off-road vehicle, near the intersection of Deer Lane and Fremont Road, Sgt. Jason Wall said.

Deputies learned three boys ages 13 to 15, were riding the ATV on public land west of the intersection when it overturned for unknown reasons, throwing the driver and one passenger, Wall said.

The teens were not wearing helmets at the time, he said, and the driver and front passenger were not using the installed seatbelts. A second passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was not ejected, he added.

A fourth boy riding with other juveniles in another ATV not involved in the crash quickly contacted an adult family member at a nearby home, Wall said. The adult contacted 911 dispatchers and began to render aid to the injured driver.

The passengers were not injured, but the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, Wall said.

Due to the severity of the injury and distance to the hospital, an Air Link helicopter was called in and a landing zone was set up on Raven Lane for the air ambulance to bring the teen to St. Charles Bend.

Family members brought the two passengers to the hospital.

Wall said alcohol and controlled substances don’t appear to be a factor in the crash.