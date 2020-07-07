Salem woman dies after crash on Hwy. 20 at Santiam Junction

Accidents and Crashes

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Salem woman died after her car and a pickup truck collided on U.S. Highway 20 at Santiam Junction, west of Santiam Pass Monday evening, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6:20 p.m. to the reported crash on Highway 20 near milepost 75, at the junction with state Highway 22 west of Santiam Pass, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Corey Brett, 51, of Creswell, was heading west on Highway 20, driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, when he turned left, across Highway 22 to stay on Highway 20 and into the path of a Nissan Rogue heading east on Highway 22, Fox said.

The SUV's driver, Kaitlyn Allen, 20, of Salem, was flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where she was pronounced dead, Fox said.

Brett had no known injuries as a result of the crash, which Fox said remains under investigation.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District and ODOT. The road was closed for over an hour and partially restricted for a longer period Monday night.