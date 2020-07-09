Redmond motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 20W crash near Sisters

Accidents and Crashes

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man was killed late Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle struck the back of a pickup truck whose driver had stopped to turn left on U.S. Highway 20W just east of Sisters, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at milepost 1.5, the highway's intersection with Jordan Road, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Michael Smith, 70, of Redmond, was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that struck the back of a 2018 Ford F-250 pickup, driven by a juvenile male, who had stopped and was waiting to turn left onto Jordan Road, Fox said.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District medics responded and brought Smith to an air ambulance in Sisters, but he was pronounced dead before the flight, the captain said. The pickup driver was unhurt in the crash.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire, ODOT and the Central Oregon Police Chaplaincy.