DCSO Search and Rescue assists injured runner on Green Lakes Trail

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A trail runner called for help Saturday after becoming injured on the Green Lakes Trail west of Bend, prompting a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue effort, officials said.

County 911 dispatchers received a call shortly before noon from Dean Kang, 37, of Portland, who said he was injured and didn’t believe he could continue without assistance, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

A sheriff’s deputy and 10 SAR volunteers responded to the Green Lakes Trailhead.

When rescuers reached Kang, about 2 ½ miles up the trail, they evaluated his condition and placed him in a wheeled litter. He was then carried back out to the trailhead parking area, Zook said. Kang was with friends, who were going to take him to see medical attention.