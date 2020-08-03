Bend Marine among 8 missing, presumed dead in training accident off Calif. coast

Accidents and Crashes

Amphibious assault vehicle began taking on water, sank; one Marine killed

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KTVZ) -- A 21-year-old Marine from Bend is one of seven Marines and a sailor missing and presumed dead after an amphibious assault vehicle sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise, officials said Sunday.

Officials of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit late Sunday released the names of the Marine who was killed and the eight others still missing and presumed dead.

The missing include two Oregonians: Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, and Lance Cpl. Chase Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, also a rifleman with Bravo Company.

Lance Cpl. Guillermo Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, died at the scene of Thursday's incident off San Clemente Island. Another, injured Marine was upgraded from critical to stable condition at a hospital, officials said.

In a post to his public Facebook page last year on Memorial Day, Ostrovsky shared several photos and said, "In honor of our fallen service members, I hiked up Pilot Butte carrying my gear and ammo cans."

He indicated on his page that he was studying at Central Oregon Community College and was from Bellingham, Washington. He moved to Bend in June 2018 after graduating from high school in Bellingham.

Sixteen people were aboard the vehicle Thursday when they reported taking on water in the vicinity of the San Clemente Island, officials said.

The incident occurred during a 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group routine training exercise.

The group was traveling from the shores of San Clemente Island, about 78 miles off the coast of San Diego, to a Navy ship when the AAV started sinking about halfway through their training routine, according to Lt. Cameron H. Edinburgh, a Marine Corps spokesman for Camp Pendleton.

Five Marines were rescued and brought aboard the USS Somerset, said Gen. David Berger, commandant of the US Marine Corps.

The other six presumed dead are:

Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California, a hospital corpsman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

An extensive 40-hour search operation was ended on Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search-and-rescue effort,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement. “The steadfast dedication of the Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen to the persistent rescue effort was tremendous.”

With the assistance of helicopters, ships and boats, more than 1,000 square nautical miles were searched, but it was determined that there was little probability of successful rescue given the circumstances of the incident, officials said.

"I've directed an immediate suspension of amphibious assault vehicle water operations until the causal factors of this mishap are better understood," Berger said.

The amphibious assault vehicle, which weighs about 26 tons, is believed to have sunk to the ocean floor, which is hundreds of feet deep in that area. The AAV is below the depths where divers can go, so the Navy was assisting and providing resources to go down and take a look at the vessel.

The Marines who were rescued were wearing normal combat gear, including body armor and an inflatable vest. Some were found floating in the ocean.

Efforts will now turn to finding and recovering the missing servicemen, officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers have been, and will continue to be, with our Marines’ and sailor’s families during this difficult time,” Bronzi said.