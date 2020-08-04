Bend man killed in fall at Caldera HS construction site

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 37-year-old Bend man was killed Tuesday morning in a fall at the construction site of Caldera High School, the new high school being built in southeast Bend, police reported.

Police and Bend Fire medics responded just before 7 a.m. to the school site on Southeast 15th Street and Knott Road, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, McConkey said, declining to divulge more details at this time.

The incident is under investigation by police, Oregon OSHA and the Deschutes County medical examiner’s and district attorney’s office.

The $114 million, 260,000-square-foot high school is about halfway toward completion and is slated to open in the fall of 2021.

We’ll have more details as they become available.