Car topples pole on Crooked River Ranch; driver hurt, power out to 1,100

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A woman was reportedly injured Wednesday when her vehicle crashed into a power pole on Crooked River Ranch, toppling the pole and several transformers and cutting power to about 1,100 homes.

The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. on Southwest Shad Road near Chipmunk Road, on the Jefferson County side of the large rural subdivision.

Sheriff Jim Adkins said the first deputies on scene reported the pole and three transformers had fallen to the ground, with one transformer leaking oil onto the road.

The driver reportedly was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

Pacific Power's outage map indicated 1,124 customers were affected by the resulting outage. Crews were on scene and expect to have power restored by about 3 p.m., company spokeswoman Tom Gauntt said.

We have a crew on the way and will have more details as available.