Crash closes US Highway 97 south of Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An apparent serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Madras Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash reported about 1:30 p.m. closed the highway at Bear Drive in the area of Milepost 99, according to ODOT and Frontier 911 dispatch alerts. The ODOT advisory indicated an extensive investigation was due and a detour was being established.

Further details were not immediately available.

