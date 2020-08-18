Crash closes US Highway 97 south of Madras
Detour being established
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An apparent serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Madras Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The crash reported about 1:30 p.m. closed the highway at Bear Drive in the area of Milepost 99, according to ODOT and Frontier 911 dispatch alerts. The ODOT advisory indicated an extensive investigation was due and a detour was being established.
Further details were not immediately available.
Another one on 97? Sheesh.