Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
Published 2:01 pm

Crash closes US Highway 97 south of Madras

Hwy. 97 crash S of Madras 818
ODOT TripCheck

Detour being established

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An apparent serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Madras Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash reported about 1:30 p.m. closed the highway at Bear Drive in the area of Milepost 99, according to ODOT and Frontier 911 dispatch alerts. The ODOT advisory indicated an extensive investigation was due and a detour was being established.

Further details were not immediately available.

Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Central Oregon / Email Alert – Breaking News / Jefferson County / News / Top Stories

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply