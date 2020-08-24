Rescuers assist injured Phil’s Trail mountain biker

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers assisted a Salem man who was injured while mountain biking Monday on Phil’s Trail, west of Bend.

County 911 dispatchers received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding the injured mountain biker on Phil’s Trail near Forest Service Road 4610, deputies said.

Due to the location, the sheriff’s office Special Services Unit responded with two deputies and 14 SAR volunteers.

The first deputy arrived at the rider’s location around 4:15 p.m., followed a few minutes later by the SAR volunteers. They evaluated his condition, stabilized him and prepared him for transport.

The rider was carried by wheeled litter to the 4610 road, then placed in a SAR vehicle and driven to a waiting Bend Fire and Rescue ambulance at Skyliners Road. He was placed in their care and taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment.