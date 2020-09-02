Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
Published 3:31 pm

Woman drowns in pool at NE Bend motel

Bend Days Inn Tyson 92-1
Tyson Beauchemin/KTVZ
Bend police say a woman drowning in the pool at Days Inn by Wyndham on NE Third Street in Bend.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 60-year-old woman apparently drowned in the pool of a northeast Bend motel Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police and Bend Fire medics were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. on a reported drowning at the Days Inn by Wyndham on Northeast Third Street.

Police Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak told NewsChannel 21 an employee at the motel found the woman alone in the pool, and that she had not gone through the COVID-19 protocols for pool use that include a temperature check.

Ksenzulak said investigators were working to determine the cause of the drowning, and whether any medical conditions may have been a factor.

The woman's name has not been released.

We'll have more details as they are available.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Bend / Central Oregon / News / Top Stories

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply