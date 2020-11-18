Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
2 people killed, 2 injured in Highway 97 head-on crash near La Pine

Highway 97 fatal crash La Pine RFPD 1118
La Pine Rural Fire Protection District
Smoke rises from scene of fatal crash on Highway 97 just south of La Pine early Wednesday afternoon.
Hwy. 97 La Pine crash Emilie Echkhardt 1118
Emilie Eckhardt
Smoke rises Wednesday from scene of crash on Highway 97 south of La Pine
Hwy 97 La Pine crash ODOT 1118-1
ODOT TripCheck

(Update: Adding photo, more information)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed and two were injured in a fiery head-on crash of a pickup truck and rental van that blocked U.S. Highway 97 just south of La Pine early Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Oregon State Police, La Pine Rural Fire District firefighter-medics and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash around 12:50 p.m. about a mile south of La Pine, near Jackpine Loop and milepost 168, officials said.

Fire Chief Mike Supkis said the pickup collided with a southbound U-Haul rental truck, with two confirmed fatalities and two people taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision, which prompted a lengthy closure of the highway for a crash investigation and reconstruction. With no detour available, major traffic backups occurred. ODOT crews were on scene to divert traffic.

We’ll have more information as available.

