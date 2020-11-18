2 people killed, 2 injured in Highway 97 head-on crash near La Pine

Accidents and Crashes

(Update: Adding photo, more information)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed and two were injured in a fiery head-on crash of a pickup truck and rental van that blocked U.S. Highway 97 just south of La Pine early Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Oregon State Police, La Pine Rural Fire District firefighter-medics and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash around 12:50 p.m. about a mile south of La Pine, near Jackpine Loop and milepost 168, officials said.

Fire Chief Mike Supkis said the pickup collided with a southbound U-Haul rental truck, with two confirmed fatalities and two people taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision, which prompted a lengthy closure of the highway for a crash investigation and reconstruction. With no detour available, major traffic backups occurred. ODOT crews were on scene to divert traffic.

We’ll have more information as available.