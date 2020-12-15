Bend family rescued after SUV gets stuck in snow on Forest Service road

Accidents and Crashes

'Use caution when traveling on forest roads this time of year,' deputy reminds

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man called for help after his SUV got stuck in the snow Monday on a Forest Service road south of Bend, prompting a 5-hour rescue effort for the man, two family members and their dog, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers got a call shortly after 6 p.m. from the 48-year-old Bend man whose Toyota 4Runner had become stuck in the snow on the 1820 Road near Taghum Butte, located north of Paulina Lake and west of China Hat Road, said Deputy Joshua Westfall, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

The man hiked about a half-mile to an elevated location to call for help, since cellphone reception was poor in their remote location, Westfall said.

A sheriff’s deputy and two SAR volunteers responded to assist. The volunteers traveled about 12 miles down China Hat Road to the 1820 Road, where they deployed the SAR ARGO ATV, the deputy said. They then traveled another nine miles south on that road to the family’s location, arriving around 8:30 p.m.

The family, all unharmed, were provided a ride back to Bend, at their request. The SAR volunteers returned to quarters around 11 p.m.

"The DCSO would like to remind the public to use caution when traveling on forest roads this time of year, due to snowpack," Westfall said in a news release. "Road conditions vary significantly and roads can quickly become impassable.

"Further, if you are traversing in these conditions, be sure to bring appropriate vehicles, equipment, lighting, clothing, food, water, navigation and communication devices," the deputy added.