2 stuck climbers rescued at Smith Rock State Park

Their rope got stuck while rappelling cliff face

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Smith Rock climbers who became stuck on a cliff face about 60 feet up when their rope became stuck on Saturday were rescued by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, officials said.

A 24-year-old man from Dundee, Oregon called 911 dispatchers around 4:25 p.m. to report that he and his climbing partner, a 23-year-old man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, became stuck while rappelling a cliff face known as “wherever I may roam,” said Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant SAR coordinator.

He said the pair were safely attached to an anchor, but were unable to move further, due to their rope being stuck, Joye said.

Ten mountain rescue volunteers from SAR, as well as two sheriff’s deputies, responded to Smith Rock State Park to assist. Joye said one volunteer went ahead in "hasty team" fashion and hiked to the top of the climbing trail, while the others followed with more ropes and rescue gear.

The first team member was able to reach the climbers’ rope and clear an obstruction, allowing them to continue their rappel. They were not injured and did not require medical attention, Joye said.

Volunteers and deputies helped the climbers back to the staging area and eventually back to their vehicle.