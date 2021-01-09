Bend Parkway pedestrian struck by semi-truck, critically injured

Accidents and Crashes

Crash investigation closes 3 of 4 lanes; traffic detoured onto Revere Avenue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and critically injured on the Bend Parkway Saturday evening and rushed to St. Charles Bend, police said.

Several callers to Deschutes County 911 reported the crash at 7:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the parkway, just south of the Hawthorne Avenue exit, Bend police Sgt. Tommy Russell said.

Officers arrived and provided initial medical aid to the unconscious pedestrian, a 42-year-old Bend man, Russell said. Bend Fire & Rescue paramedics soon arrived and took the man to St. Charles with life-threatening injuries.

ODOT said the crash and investigation resulted in the closure of both southbound lanes and one northbound lane. The agency said to expect a lengthy closure and that southbound traffic was being detoured off the parkway at the Revere Avenue exit.

Russell also said the closure would last “for some time” while the investigation was underway.

Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page. We’ll have more details as they are available.