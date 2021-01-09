DCSO SAR, others help injured motorcycle rider near Sisters

Accidents and Crashes

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Salem man injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in an off-road area between Sisters and Redmond got help from Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. from a man saying his friend had just crashed on a motorcycle near the North Barr off-highway vehicle (OHV) area, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

The caller said the 28-year-old man was injured and needed assistance getting back out to a road, Zook said, adding that he did not believe the area was accessible by vehicle.

A sheriff’s deputy and six SAR volunteers responded to assist with 4-by-4 pickups and ATVs. A U.S. Forest Service officer and BLM ranger also responded and were the first on scene, around 3:40 p.m., Zook said. They provided initial first aid and provided information on how to reach the area in vehicles.

SAR volunteers arrived on the scene around 4:20 p.m. Medical team members assessed the rider’s injuries and helped him into a SAR 4-by-4 pickup, which brought him to a waiting ambulance from the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District. However, the rider chose not to be transported and instead left with friends to seek further medical treatment, Zook said.