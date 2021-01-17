Injured snowmobiler rescued after crash near Elk Lake

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers helped rescue a Bend man injured Saturday in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake, west of Bend, deputies said.

County 911 dispatch got a call around 7:20 p.m. from a woman saying her 50-year-old husband had been in a snowmobile accident and needed transportation from Elk Lake Lodge back to the Dutchman Flat Sno-Park, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

A Special Services deputy called the couple and learned the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and they were back at the Elk Lake Resort cabin where they had stayed, Zook said.

Due to the possible injuries the man received, it was determined he needed to be brought out for medical treatment as soon as possible.

Since Cascade Lakes Highway is closed for the winter, the deputy made arrangements with lodge staff for the man’s transport.

Four SAR volunteers responded on snowmobiles. Two SAR medical team members rode with the man and monitored his condition as the lodge used one of its tracked vehicles to bring him back to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park.

A Bend Fire & Rescue medic unit was at the sno-park when the snowmobiler arrived. Zook said he declined an ambulance trip and had his wife drive him to Bend for further medical care.

The sheriff’s office thanked Elk Lake Lodge and Bend Fire & Rescue for their help.